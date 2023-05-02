Save 50% on this Eufy robot vacuum and make spring cleaning easy

Deal

Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
May 2, 2023
There’s nothing better than a robot vacuum that automatically cleans up your house, especially if you’ve got pets. I have one myself and it sure as heck beats lugging a heavy, traditional vacuum cleaner around the house. If you’re in the market for a robot vacuum, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a sweet deal for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the Eufy RoboVac X8 for $299.99, which is a massive 50 percent off of the original $599.99 price. Not only does this robot clean carpets and hardwood floors, but it also has a suction power of 2000Pa, which is powerful enough for an effective clean.

The RoboVac X8 features twin turbine technology, which provides 80 percent more airflow than a single-turbine vacuum. According to Eufy, debris will tightly pack within the dust box, meaning you don’t have to empty it as often. You can also customize cleaning areas, no-go zones, and more with the companion app. The vacuum is even smart enough to know which floor it’s on. The maximum runtime is approximately 208 minutes, which is about three and a half hours.

This is a killer deal. You better scoop it up now, though. We don’t expect it to last long—it’s spring cleaning season, after all.

