Apple and Google join forces to combat AirTag stalking

Apple and Google are teaming up to fight AirTag and Tile bluetooth tracker stalking by proposing an industry specification. This specification is intended to “alert users in the event of suspected unwanted tracking,” according to the official press release. Location-tracking devices can be a godsend, especially when you misplace your keys or wallet. However, they can be used for far more nefarious reasons like stalking and car theft. However, this proposed specification is meant to squash the misuse of these tracking devices.

So, how will this standard work? Well, it would allow Bluetooth-enabled gadgets to be compatible with unauthorized tracking detection and alerts across both iOS and Android ecosystems. They’ve already got the support of Tile, Samsung, Eufy Security, Pebblebee, Chipolo, and more. Apple and Google submitted this proposed specification to the Internet Engineering Task Force (otherwise known as IETF), which is a standards organization that was established back in 1986. Interested parties are currently being invited to review and comment on the proposal over a period of three months. Once they’ve gone over the feedback, they’ll release a production implement of the specification, which is expected by the end of 2023.

Since the release of the new AirTags in 2021, Apple has gone ahead and implemented a couple of new anti-stalking features. The device will now producer louder alert sounds when separated from from its owner. You’ll also see a warning message when setting up the AirTag for the first time. This new message informs folks that using this item to track people is indeed a criminal offense in most places around the world. While these changes are no doubt important, Google and Apple seem to be taking things a step further. This is great news, as safety should always be a top priority.