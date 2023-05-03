Get Amazon’s 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just $380

I’m a massive fan of smart TVs. They’re easy to set up and nothing really beats having your favorite streaming services all in one place. If you’ve been shopping around for a smart TV, we’ve got a fantastic deal for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the 55-inch 4K Fire TV for $379.99, which is a savings of $140. This particular TV features 4K Ultra HD (more pixels) and HDR 10 (more vibrant darks and color). Plus, at 55-inches, it’s the perfect size for most living rooms.

Amazon’s Fire TV has four HDMI inputs and works with Alexa, so you can ask the digital assistant to search for your favorite shows, dim the lights, or show the video feed from your front door if you have compatible smart home equipment installed. The home screen seems easy enough to navigate and you can control the content on your TV thanks to the included Alexa voice remote. According to Amazon, the Fire TV 4-Series gives you “access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes.” You can even pair Echo speakers with the TV or connect a soundbar to it for the ultimate movie theatre experience.

And did I mention this big, feature-packed TV is just $380? This is a fabulous deal. You better scoop it up sooner rather than later.

Get the 55" Amazon Fire TV for $379.99 at Amazon