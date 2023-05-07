This durable 6-in-1 charging cable is on sale for less than a Lightning cable

Nobody likes to travel with cable clutter. And with summer just around the corner, it’s time to think about how to pack most efficiently for those big summer trips. With the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable, you can handle all of your charging needs with a single cable, decluttering your bag.

The InCharge® X Max is the only cable with 100W Ultra Fast Charging and offers a 6-in-1 keyring cable to allow you to charge practically any device with extreme efficiency. The cable includes USB to Lightning, USB-C, and microUSB, and USB-C to USB-C, Lightning, and microUSB connections in a 5-foot cable. It offers fast data transfer at up to 480Mbps and power transfer support to simultaneously charge a device while using another.

Plus, the cable has a tough design featuring Aramid fiber, braided copper wires, TPU cable guards, and nylon reinforcement to ensure it’s up to even the toughest tasks.

Meet the last cable you’ll need for all of your travel. Right now, you can get the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable for 43% off $39 at just $21.99.

InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable – $21.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.