Save $540 on this RTX-powered MSI gaming laptop with a big, fast screen

I’m not sure about you, but I love a powerful laptop that can do it all. Whether it’s gaming or office work, I appreciate a machine that allows me to easily switch gears at the drop of a hat. If you’ve been shopping around for such a rig, you’re in luck. Newegg’s currently selling the MSI Vector GP76 for $1,259, which is a whopping $540 off of the original price. This machine features powerful components as well as a giant display with a high refresh rate. Let’s get into it.

The Vector is packing an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. That’s enough oomph for streaming video, playing most games on higher graphics settings, and handling almost any work task you can throw at it. The 17.3-inch display is huge with a ridiculously high refresh rate of 360Hz, a resolution of 1920×1080, and a response time of 3ms. If you’re playing a competitive game where every second matters, then visuals should be nice and smooth.

This is a killer deal. It’s so killer, in fact, that we don’t expect it to last very long.

Get the MSI Vector GP76 for $1,259 at Newegg