Score Samsung’s swanky 2-in-1 AMOLED laptop for an absurdly low price

Convertible laptops are a lot of fun to use. The 2-in-1 form factor allows you to swing the screen around 360 degrees and use it like a tablet or, if you prefer, you can prop it up like a painter’s easel for watching movies. If you’re in the market for a convertible laptop with a lovely AMOLED screen, we’ve got a solid deal for you today. Best Buy’s currently selling the Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 for $799.99, which is a savings of $350. Getting an AMOLED screen on a 2-in-1 laptop for $799.99? Sign me the heck up. That’s an absolute steal right there.

We actually reviewed a slightly different configuration last year. We really loved the high-contrast OLED screen and stellar battery life. It earned four out of five stars plus an Editor’s Choice award. The battery also lasted over 14 hours on a single charge.

This model is packing an Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It should have no problem zipping through general use tasks like browsing the web, scrolling through social media feeds, and so on. The 13.3-inch 1080p AMOLED display is smaller than the 15.6-inch one we tested, but it’s still lovely and is capable of producing vibrant visuals with deep, inky darks. And according to the manufacturer, this laptop can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. That’s nothing to sneeze at, folks.

This is a phenomenal laptop at an awesome price. Don’t miss out.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 for $799.99 at Best Buy