Dell’s amazing XPS 13 is on sale for just $799, limited time only

The Queen Bee of laptops.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld May 9, 2023 7:22 am PDT
Dell’s XPS line of laptops are fantastic, full stop. From the top-notch designs to the gorgeous displays and comfortable keyboards, they’ve consistently set the standard for premium ultraportable laptops. Fortunately for you, Dell’s currently having a big clearance sale, which means you can pick up the ultra-popular XPS 13 for just $799.

That’s ostensibly a modest $50 price cut, but don’t be fooled: This laptop is an incredible value. The chassis is made of durable aluminum, the backlit keyboard includes a fingerprint reader, the display offers eye-searing brightness, and the hardware is more than powerful enough for everyday productivity. Let’s dive in.

The XPS 13 boasts an Intel Core i5-1230U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. That’s enough juice for day-to-day tasks like composing e-mails, browsing social media, managing spreadsheets or Word documents, and so on. The 13.4-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1200, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a maximum brightness level of 500 nits(!). Your eyes will love the crisp, vibrant imagery. Plus, at just 2.59 pounds, it makes for a very capable traveling companion.

This is an absolute steal. Get it now before it’s gone forever.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

