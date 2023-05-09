Dell’s amazing XPS 13 is on sale for just $799, limited time only

Dell’s XPS line of laptops are fantastic, full stop. From the top-notch designs to the gorgeous displays and comfortable keyboards, they’ve consistently set the standard for premium ultraportable laptops. Fortunately for you, Dell’s currently having a big clearance sale, which means you can pick up the ultra-popular XPS 13 for just $799.

That’s ostensibly a modest $50 price cut, but don’t be fooled: This laptop is an incredible value. The chassis is made of durable aluminum, the backlit keyboard includes a fingerprint reader, the display offers eye-searing brightness, and the hardware is more than powerful enough for everyday productivity. Let’s dive in.

The XPS 13 boasts an Intel Core i5-1230U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. That’s enough juice for day-to-day tasks like composing e-mails, browsing social media, managing spreadsheets or Word documents, and so on. The 13.4-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1200, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a maximum brightness level of 500 nits(!). Your eyes will love the crisp, vibrant imagery. Plus, at just 2.59 pounds, it makes for a very capable traveling companion.

This is an absolute steal. Get it now before it’s gone forever.

Get the Dell XPS 13 for $799 at Dell