Take another 35% off this great, already-affordable Roomba robot vac

It’s officially spring time folks, which means it’s time to get your house in order. The easiest way to clean your dirty floors is to invest in a smart vacuum. If you’re in the market for such a thing, then you’re in luck. Amazon’s currently selling the iRobot Roomba 694 for $179.99, which is 35 percent off of the original $274.99 price. This thing has a knack for cleaning up pet hair, crumbs, dirt, and so on. It has a three stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes, which allows it to lift debris from both carpets and hard floors.

The Roomba 694 features a runtime of 90 minutes and, according to the manufacturer, a “full suite of advanced sensors.” That means it’s smart enough to navigate around and under bulky furniture. The vacuum will even automatically return to its dock for recharging. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can start a cleaning session with just the sound of your voice. Cool, right? Robot vacuums are such a godsend.

Our sister site TechHive reviewed the Roomba 694, calling it a “a powerful, budget-priced robot vacuum well suited for users who want a simple and reliable household helper.”

And with today’s discount price, that no-frills help can be yours for even cheaper. This is a fabulous deal, so you better swoop in sooner rather than later.

Get the iRobot Roomba for $179.99 at Amazon