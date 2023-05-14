Spend smarter when you shop at Costco — a Gold Star Membership and $30 Digital Costco Shop Card is $60

Managing your budget and keeping it within limits can be challenging, whether you’re shopping for daily essentials or stocking up for a week. One way to save money and time is through bulk shopping at a single store. Consider purchasing a Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership, which includes a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*, all for only $60. This offer provides an opportunity to reduce your trips to multiple stores and save on your shopping expenses.

Browse a wide selection of brand-name products

With over 800 warehouses located throughout the United States, Costco is a wholesale retailer that offers a diverse range of products, including fresh produce and delicious baked goods, home essentials, electronics, and even gasoline at the Costco Gas Station. While you shop, take advantage of the services offered by the Costco Pharmacy to pick up qualifying prescriptions or visit Costco Optical to shop for a new pair of glasses. Before leaving, stop by the food court to enjoy a hot, delicious meal to recharge you for the rest of your day.

Shopping in-person at Costco offers a plethora of choices, but it’s not the only way to shop. You can also browse and purchase products online at Costco.com and see how far the $30 Digital Costco Shop Card can take you.

Shop at Costco

For a limited time, score a Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card for just $60.

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card – $60

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.