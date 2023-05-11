Treat your hands to Razer’s Basilisk ergonomic gaming mouse for 19% off

Nothing excites me more than a well-designed gaming mouse. Personally, if I’m going to be gaming for hours on end, I need an ergonomic mouse that’ll reduce wrist strain. If you’ve been shopping around for a comfortable peripheral, then we’ve got an excellent deal on tap for you today. Amazon’s selling the Razer Basilisk V3 ergonomic gaming mouse for just $56.99, which is 19 percent off of the original $69.99 price. This peripheral has a similar design to a vertical mouse, which is supposed to help with hand cramps and sharp pains.

The Basilisk, which we reviewed last summer, earned four and a half stars plus an Editor’s Choice award. According to our reviewer, the mouse’s “gentle right-handed contours and slightly arched thumb rest fitted the palm like few mice ever did.” Honestly? That sounds like an absolute dream. The Razer Basilisk also features 11 programmable buttons, 11 customizable RGB lighting zones, and a maximum DPI of 26,000. Not only is it super comfortable to use for long periods, but it’s also quite responsive and fast.

This is an awesome deal. There’s no better time than now to level up your gaming space, friends.

Get the Razer Basilisk ergonomic gaming mouse for $56.99 at Amazon