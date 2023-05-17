Best USB-C PD laptop chargers 2023: More portable power

“The best charger is the one that shipped with your laptop” is old advice that needs updating because there are often superior options available either as your principal laptop charger, as a spare, or as a flexible travel charger.

You know that the charger that came with your laptop will work, but it won’t do much else and there are third-party USB-C chargers available that do much more.

Some laptops still ship with their own cumbersome AC power brick and barrel-shaped DC connector, but most premium laptops today also or solely charge via USB-C—including all the models in our roundup of the best laptops.

USB-C chargers are smaller and more convenient than proprietary chargers, and will work with multiple and varied devices, making them a more flexible, more portable solution.

Thunderbolt ports on laptops are compatible with—and look identical to—USB-C, the reversible connector that is fast replacing the rectangular USB-A standard.

Of course, not every laptop with a USB-C port can be charged with a USB-C charger. The determining factor is support for USB Power Delivery. Assuming that your laptop supports charging via USB-C, the following are the best USB-C PD chargers you can pair with your device.

You can learn more about what to look for in a USB-C charger and how we test them below our recommendations.

Anker 713 Nano II 45W Charger – Best single-port 45W wall charger Pros Super compact

45W PD Cons Single port Price When Reviewed: $39.99 Best Prices Today: Dimensions (W,H,D): 1.38 x 1.49 x 1.62in (3.5 x 3.8 x 4.1cm) Weight: 2.44oz (69g) Ports: 1x USB-C (45W PD) Colors: Black Cable included: No If you are used to a standard laptop charger with proprietary power brick, plug, and cable, or even an older USB charger, you’ll be stunned at the ultra-compact size and super-light weight of most GaN USB-C chargers—and this GaN 2 charger is the smallest we have tested. You can use it to charge your phone or tablet, too—at 45W it supports Samsung Super Fast Charging and Apple Fast Charge—but not at the same time as your laptop, as it has just the one port and only 45W to share. The only problem you might have is losing it—it’s that small. The U.S./CA model of the Anker 713 Nano II features foldable plug prongs for extra portability. The UK model is therefore a little larger, but still almost unbelievably tiny. UK buyers instead might prefer the Ugreen Foldable 45W Nexode GaN Dual USB C Charger that does have foldable plug pins and boasts two ports. Anker 715 Nano II 65W Charger – Best single-port 65W wall charger Pros Super compact

65W PD Cons Single port Price When Reviewed: $49.99 Best Prices Today: Dimensions: (W,H,D): 1.65 x 1.42 x 1.74in (4.2 x 3.6 x 4.4cm) Weight: 3.96oz (112g) Ports: 1x USB-C (65W PD) Colors: Black Cable included: No This 65W charger is a little larger than its 45W sibling above, but the GaN 2 Anker 715 is still pocket-sized and can power up larger laptops or fast-charge compatible phones. Its plug prongs fold back, making it ultra-portable for a 65W charger. If, however, you want to charge more than one device at the same time, look for a charger with more than one USB port. Ugreen Nexode 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger – Best three-port USB-C wall charger Pros Compact

Three ports

Includes cable Cons Single port

North America only Price When Reviewed: $42.99

Dimensions (W,H,D): 1.18 x 2.64 x 2.64in (3 x 6.7 x 6.7cm) Weight: 8.29oz (235g) Ports: 1x USB-C (100W PD) Colors: Black Cable included: 2m 100W USB-C cable Larger laptops usually require more power than 65W and ship with a 100W charger. For a spare, the single-port Nekteck 100W Charger is a budget winner—especially as it ships with a 2m 100W USB-C cable. But we think multiple ports are worth spending that extra cash on. Ugreen Nexode 100W USB-C Wall Charger – Best four-port 100W USB-C wall charger Pros 100W PD

Includes cable Cons Single port

North America only Price When Reviewed: $42.99 Best Prices Today: Dimensions (W,H,D): 1.18 x 2.64 x 2.64in (3 x 6.7 x 6.7cm) Weight: 8.29oz (235g) Ports: 1x USB-C (100W PD) Colors: Black Cable included: 2m 100W USB-C cable Larger laptops usually require more power than 65W and ship with a 100W charger. For a spare, the single-port Nekteck 100W Charger is a budget winner—especially as it ships with a 2m 100W USB-C cable. But we think multiple ports are worth spending that extra cash on. Ugreen Nexode 100W USB-C Wall Charger – Best four-port 100W USB-C wall charger Pros 100W PD

Four ports Cons Larger size Price When Reviewed: $79.99 Best Prices Today: Dimensions (W,H,D): 1.3 x 2.72 x 2.72in (3.3 x 6.9 x 6.9cm) Weight: 8.3oz (235g) Ports: 2x USB-C (100W PD), 1x USB-C (22.5W), and 1x USB-A (22.5W) Colors: Gray Cable included: No It might be larger and twice as heavy as the single-port chargers, but you can’t argue with four ports with multiple charging options, such as simultaneous 65W for laptop charging and 30W PD for light-laptop powering, plus lower outputs for phones and other devices. Using three ports you could charge at 45W, 30W, and 22.5W at the same time. Using all four, it can support laptop power delivery at 45W and 30W plus two devices each at 10.5W. The inclusion of an old-style USB-A port will please owners of that type of cable—probably for older phones or other gadgets. And its foldable prongs (North American model) win extra portability points on a larger charger. The barrel-shaped UK model looks quite different, but offers the same ports. Anker 717 USB-C 140W Charger – Best one-port 140W wall charger Pros 140W (USB PD 3.1) Cons Single port Price When Reviewed: $99.99 Best Prices Today: Dimensions (W,H,D): 1.22 x 2.66 x 2.31in (3.1 x 6.8 x 5.9cm) Weight: 8.3oz (235g) Ports: 1x USB-C (140W PD 3.1) Colors: Gray Cable included: Optional For larger laptops with higher battery capacity, a USB PD 3.1 charger is essential if you want to charge or fast-charge at 140W or higher. While it has just the one port, the Anker 717 goes further at 140W than most wall chargers. Pair it with Anker’s own 765 140W USB-C to USB-C Cable in either 3-foot or 6-foot lengths. Again, we applaud the foldable prongs for added portability. Ugreen Nexode 140W Charger – Best multiport 140W wall charger Pros 140W (USB PD 3.1)

Three ports

Cable included Cons Cable included is 100W, not 140W Price When Reviewed: $149.99 Best Prices Today: Dimensions (W,H,D): 1.37 x 2.99 x 2.99in (3.5 x 7.6 x 7.6cm) Weight: 10.4oz (295g) Ports: 1x USB-C (140W PD 3.1), 1x USB-C (100W), 1x USB-A (22.5W) Colors: Gray Cable included: 1.5m 240W USB-C cable This is the first multiport 140W charger (PD 3.1) we’ve tested, and it is barely larger than the single-port Anker 717 charger. The bottom USB-C port is rated at 140W, and above it is another 100W USB-C port, with a 22.5W USB-A port at the top. There are multiple charging options: Any one of the above-mentioned ports, two 65W laptops simultaneously, or 45W+65W+22.5W charging at the same time. The Nexode 140W Charger ships with a 1.5m USB-C cable, although this is rated at 100W rather than 140W. It has foldable plug prongs in the North American version—UK users will have to put up with the plug always extended. Satechi 200W USB-C 6-port PD GaN Charger – Best PD 3.1 USB-C desktop charger Pros Six ports

200W maximum

140W (USB PD 3.1) Cons No USB-A port Price When Reviewed: $149.99 Best Prices Today: Dimensions (W,H,D): 4.13 x 4.13 x 1.38in (10.5 x 10.5 x 3.5cm) Weight: 1.37lb (622g) Ports: 2x USB-C (140W PD), 4x USB-C (100W PD) Colors: Gray Cable included: 1.5m AC power cable Boasting six USB-C ports, this desktop charger plugs into a power socket via cable rather than directly as a USB-C wall charger does. Its total output is 200W across the six USB-C ports, but its special bonus are the two 140W PD 3.1 ports for fast-charging larger laptops. Each of the remaining 100W ports is USB-C so you’ll need an adapter to use a USB-A charging cable if your device demands it. With all ports in action it follows a port hierarchy of 65W/45W/20W/20W/20W/20W. As a desktop charger, it comes with a power cable but you’ll need to add your own USB-C cables—and remember you’ll need a PD 3.1 charging cable to take advantage of the 140W port. UGreen Nexode 200W USB-C Desktop Charger – Best mixed USB-A/USB-C desktop charger Pros Six ports

200W maximum

100W PD Cons No 140W port Price When Reviewed: $199.99 Best Prices Today: Dimensions (W,H,D): 3.97 x 3.97 x 1.27in (10.1 x 10.1 x 3.23cm) Weight: 1.14lb (517g) Ports: 2x USB-C (100W PD), 2x USB-C (65W PD), 2x USB-A (22.5W) Colors: Gray Cable included: 2m AC power cable and 1m 100W USB-C cable This desktop charger lacks the PD 3.1 support that is essential for higher-than-100W charging, so if you’re looking for 140W large-laptop fast-charging you’d do better choosing the Satechi 200W USB-C 6-port PD GaN Charger, reviewed above. That said, the GaN 2 Ugreen Nexode 200W 6-Port desktop charger includes two USB-A ports for devices that require the older USB connector. With all six ports in action, you could charge one laptop at 65W, two at 45W, fast-charge a phone at 20W, and have the two USB-A ports share 20W of power—enough for most busy working desks. OneAdaptr OneWorld100 – Best 100W USB-C PD travel adapter Pros Four ports

Travel power outlet

100W PD Price When Reviewed: $89 Best Prices Today: Dimensions (W,H,D): 3.7 x 2.13 x 2.09in (9.4 x 5.4 x 5.3cm) Weight: 9.63oz (273g) Ports: 2x USB-C (100W PD), 2x USB-A (15W) Colors: Black Cable included: No This compact dual-100W USB-C PD port wall charger also includes two 15W USB-A ports, but its special sauce is its 7A AC universal power outlet that fits plugs used in over 200 countries—the same way its extendable US/UK/AU/EU plug prongs fit foreign power sockets. This AC power outlet isn’t found on other portable wall chargers. It’s a great mix of laptop- and device-charging ports plus travel plug adapter in one compact GaN unit that should keep your airplane carry-on luggage light. If you don’t need the 100W of total power, OneAdaptr’s white-colored OneWorld65 is a cheaper version with a 65W maximum and AC power outlet. It features one 65W USB-C PD port, one 20W USB-C PD port, another USB-C charging port and two USB-A charging ports—the non-PD USB-C port and two USB-A ports share 15W of power. Minix Neo P3 100W Turbo 4-Ports Wall Charger – Best 100W travel wall charger Pros Four ports

Interchangeable travel plugs

100W PD Cons No AU plug Price When Reviewed: $64.90 Best Prices Today: Dimensions (W,H,D): 1 x 2.36 x 2.36in (2.5 x 6 x 6cm) Weight: 7.1oz (200g) Ports: 2x USB-C (100W PD), 1x USB-C (20W), 1x USB-A (18W) Colors: Black Cable included: No This is a marvellous companion when you’re traveling internationally where other countries have the temerity to use different format plug sockets. Its foldable U.S. prongs can clip onto each of the two included interchangeable plugs for the UK and Europe. The OneAdaptr OneWorld65 or OneWorld100 are neater, compact travel solutions with an extra AC power outlet, but this charger looks more like a standard charger when you’re not travelling. There are two 100W USB-C PD ports, one 20W USB-C, and an 18W QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A port, plenty for most device collections. If you need an AU/NZ plug head, look at the Alogic Rapid Power 67W Multi-Country Travel GaN Charger, which has three ports as well as US/UK/EU/AU compatibility. It also ships with a handy travel case and a USB-C cable. Ugreen 130W USB-C Car Charger – Best 100W in-car laptop charger Pros In-car laptop charger

Three ports

100W PD

130W maximum

Cable included Price When Reviewed: $39.99 Best Prices Today: Dimensions (W,H,D): 3.06 x 0.94 x 1.4in (7.78 x 2.4 x 3.56cm) Weight: 1.59oz (45g) Ports: 1x USB-C (100W PD), 1x USB-C (30W PD), 1x USB-A (22.5W) Colors: Black Cable included: 1.3m 100W USB-C cable You can charge your laptop on the move while in your car, using a dedicated charger that comes with a jack compatible with the car cigarette socket. In time, this seemingly antiquated in-car tool might be better known as the charger socket. We like this car laptop charger from Ugreen as it has 100W and 30W USB-C ports that mean you can charge a laptop and fast-charge a phone at the same time. Plus, there’s a USB-A port with decent power potential (22.5W). Remember that when the car’s engine isn’t running, all electrical systems receive power from the battery, which will drain if you charge a laptop overnight—just as it will if you leave the headlights on. Charging your laptop when the car is in motion doesn’t drain the vehicle battery. Ugreen 65W Power Strip DigiNest Cube GaN Extension Lead – Neatest USB-C power extender Pros Four ports

Three power outlets

65W PD

Cable included Cons Not 100W PD Price When Reviewed: $69.99 Best Prices Today: Dimensions (W,H,D): 3 x 3 x 3in (7.6 x 7.6 x 7.6cm) Ports: 2x USB-C (65W PD), 2x USB-A (18W), 3x power socket Colors: Black Cable included: 1.8m AC power cable This cute cube-shaped power extender has three 13A AC power sockets plus four USB ports (2x 65W USB-C PD and 2x 18W USB-A), so can charge seven devices at the same time. Maximum output on the USB ports is 65W, and for the three power sockets (2,990W). It’s available with either U.S., UK, or EU power sockets and plugs. Ugreen also offers a Ugreen 100W USB C DigiNest Pro Charging Station in a less cube-like shape that you’ll prefer if you have a larger laptop. This power strip, with 6ft (1.8m) cable, also includes four USB ports (3x USB-C, 1x USB-A), two of which are PD compatible at 100W, and three 15A AC sockets. Maximum output on the USB ports is 100W, and for the three power plugs (one on the top, and two behind) 1,870W.

What to look for in a USB-C PD charger

As mentioned above, the primary requirement is that your laptop includes a USB-C port that can carry power as well as data. Older laptops that came with their own power brick might have data-only USB-C but not power-supporting USB-C.

USB-C laptop chargers use a certified technology called USB Power Delivery (USB PD), a specification that enables power delivery along with data over a single cable.

All the chargers tested here are certified by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), and are from reliable, trusted brands—you’ll find cheaper, less-well-known brands online but for safety’s sake we recommend you chose a proven brand, such as Anker, Ugreen, Satechi, Belkin, Plugable or Aukey, as well as big brands such as HP, Dell, Google and Samsung that follow the latest safety standards.

Chargers can get hot, so you want to trust that yours won’t catch fire or otherwise damage your laptop. That’s why we avoid cheaper brands that we haven’t heard of or tested.

USB PD 3.0 supports up to 100W of power to the laptop. USB PD 3.1 can reach 240W, which is useful for larger laptops that require over 100W for charging at full speed while in use, and for fast-charging compatible laptops.

Wattage

Once you know that your laptop supports USB PD charging, the most important specification to look for when choosing a laptop charger is the amount of power it can supply to your laptop—measured in watts (W).

The wattage you should look for will depend on the maximum power draw of your laptop—that is, the draw when you are using a bunch of apps at the same time or pushing the graphics functions, not when you’re just browsing the web or sending emails. This level of maximum power is what the manufacturer considers when it decides on the wattage of the charger it includes with the laptop.

When idle or doing mundane jobs that draw only a small amount of power from the charger, laptops can recharge fully on a lower-wattage charger—so a 45W charger can top up an idle 65W laptop but much slower than a 65W charger.

That said, when buying a new USB-C charger, buy at least the same wattage as the charger that shipped with your laptop.

Smaller laptops may require just a 30W or 45W charger, while medium laptops usually need 65W, and 100W is required for larger 15-inch and larger notebooks.

Don’t worry if your laptop requires just 45W and you fancy that 100W charger—using a higher-power charger won’t harm your lower-powered laptop as it will regulate the power from the charger.

Using a higher-wattage charger than your laptop requires is recommended when choosing a charger with multiple ports, as the stated wattage is the maximum output, and charging other devices at the same time will start lowering the power going to the laptop.

For more charging questions answered, see our laptop charging FAQ at the end of this article.

A charger with multiple ports can charge several gadgets at the same time, although remember that your laptop will be the hungriest for power and the charger will have a maximum output Ugreen

Multiple ports for more devices

Standard laptop chargers have just one USB-C port or connector, but many third-party USB-C chargers boast multiple ports—sometimes both USB-C and older USB-A.

These are useful if you want to charge more than just your laptop—with multiple ports on your charger, you can power up your phone, tablet, or headphones at the same time as your laptop.

If you want to use more than one charging port, consider your maximum requirement—say, 65W for the laptop and another 15W for a phone and maybe 5W for a smartwatch or headphones. A charger with a higher wattage can distribute the excess power to other connected devices at the same time as you power your laptop.

Multi-port chargers will have a variety of charging options between ports and devices.

Go for GaN

Look for chargers built with modern Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology that runs cooler than older silicon tech, meaning that devices built with it can charge devices faster and with less heat dissipation than traditional chargers and are noticeably smaller, too.

Newer GaN 2 can operate at even higher voltages and temperatures.

Dimensions given in our reviews are for the U.S. models, which are also pictured for each product, but UK models are mostly also available. Due to their sturdy three-pin Type G plug, UK models are usually wider than their U.S. Type A and B plug counterparts.

Fast charging

Modern laptops support fast charging, where the battery can be pumped up to at least 50 percent capacity—sometimes greater—in around 30 minutes.

A laptop with fast-charging support is easier to keep close to a full charge. If the battery is fully drained, fast charging helps you get back to work fast, and you can quickly top up the battery when required—even just a few minutes of charging can save you when you don’t have much time near a power socket.

Anker

Choose the right charging cable

Some USB-C laptop chargers ship with a cable, but most don’t. Make sure the cable you use supports power delivery, as some are for data-transfer only.

The wisest choices for USB PD cables are based on the latest Thunderbolt 4 or USB4 standards, which are both backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C, and supports both charging and up to 40Gbps data transfer. But Thunderbolt/USB4 is more expensive and often available in shorter lengths than USB-C cables.

Look for a USB-C PD or Thunderbolt cable. If you want to charge at over 100W, this should support USB PD 3.1. Not all cables are marked as supporting 240W so make sure you check the PD rating before your purchase.

Plugable sells 240W-supporting PD 3.1 charging cables that it labels Extended Power Range (EPR) in USB4 EPR or Thunderbolt 4 EPR—both are backwards compatible with USB-C. Anker’s 765 USB-C to USB-C Cable also supports PD 3.1.

The maximum length for power cables is 2m. Anything longer, and less power will reach the connected device.

Find more of the best USB-C cables in our roundup.

Ugreen

Wall charger or desktop charger

A wall charger features plug prongs and connects directly into the wall power socket. Straight-to-socket wall chargers are small and portable—most will fit in your pocket. They might not have as many ports as a desktop charger but can still have several ports to choose from.

If you carry your charger around with you a lot, look for a wall charger that has foldable plug prongs, which makes it more comfortable and smaller. These are more common with U.S. Type A plugs than UK Type G plugs.

A desktop charger is separated from the socket by a power cable (usually detachable), with the charger instead sitting on your desk. Desktop chargers always feature multiple ports, and sometimes a separate power supply that will hide under the desk.

They are great for keeping your device-charging organized and in one neat package but are usually less portable than wall chargers.

There are also handy power strips with USB PD ports as well as extra sockets—useful in a home or office environment with few power sockets.

Another laptop-charging solution is to use a docking station or hub. These boast even more ports than a desktop charger, such as HDMI/DisplayPort, ethernet, and card readers. Check out our recommended best Thunderbolt and USB-C DisplayLink docks and best USB-C hubs.