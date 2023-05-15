Clearance sale! Save $350 on this luxurious Dell 2-in-1 laptop

Convertible laptops are a fantastic choice for those who are always on-the-go, as they’re pretty darn versatile. You can swing the screen around 360 degrees and use it like a tablet or prop it up like a tent for watching movies and whatnot. If you’ve been shopping around for a solid 2-in-1, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a good deal for you today. Best Buy’s selling the Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 for $899.99, which is a savings of $350. Let’s dive into the nitty gritty then, shall we?

The Inspiron comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s plenty of power for office work as well as everyday tasks like surfing the web and watching Netflix. As for the 16-inch 1200p display, it’s both spacious and touch-enabled. It’s also well-reviewed on Best Buy. Buyers were pleasantly surprised by the laptop’s speed and long battery life.

This is a killer deal. However, you better act now, as this laptop is on clearance and will likely go out of stock soon.

Get the Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 for $899.99 at Best Buy