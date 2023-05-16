Learn a new language before your summer trip with Babbel, only $199.97

Summer is practically here, and if you have globetrotting adventures planned, now is the time to start learning the language of your destination. What better way to do it than with the world’s top-grossing language learning app, Babbel? Now through 11:59 pm on 5/23, you can get a lifetime subscription to all languages in Babbel’s library for $199.97 (reg. $599).

Babbel has more than ten million users worldwide who have helped propel it to a 4.5/5-star rating on the Google Play Store and 4.6/5-star rating on the App Store. It was even named Fast Company’s most innovative company in education in 2016.

Developed by more than 100 expert linguists, Babbel uses a conversation-focused curriculum to help you master the most practical vocabulary and phrases of your target language first. You’ll be able to order at a restaurant, navigate a new city, and more in as little as 15 minutes/day of practice in your first month. Eventually, you’ll get more in-depth with your learning and work towards fluency.

Take advantage of this limited-time deal on Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) . Now through 11:59 pm on 5/23, you can get a lifetime subscription for 66% off $599 at just $199.97.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) – $199.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.