This huge Samsung 4K monitor is ultra-fast, ultra-sharp, and 30% off

When it comes to competitive gaming in which every second matters, a high refresh monitor with a fast response time makes a massive difference. If you’re looking to level up your gaming space with a blazing fast monitor, we’ve got an epic deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 for $699.99, which is a whopping 30 percent off of the original $999.99 price. This monitor has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of 1ms, which means you’re in for some lusciously smooth visuals.

The Odyssey Neo G7 measures a flat-out humongous 43-inches, a truly immersive size for gaming or watching movies. It features a resolution of 3840×2160 (4K!) and it’s a matte display, so you don’t have to worry about annoying reflections. The built-in AMD FreeSync technology also helps reduce screen tearing by syncing up the monitor’s refresh rate with your computer’s GPU. You can even play around with the Samsung Smart Gaming Hub, which allows you instant access to cloud gaming services.

This is a killer deal. The specs are truly phenomenal for the price.

Get the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitor for $699.99 at Amazon