Score Asus’s RTX-infused ROG Zephyrus G14 for an absurd $899

It’s not too often we see a gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX graphics card go on sale for under $1,000. That’s why we’re turning the spotlight on the Asus ROG Zephyrus, which is currently on sale for $899.99 at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $500, which is plain ridiculous. Not only does this machine come loaded with an RTX 3060 GPU, but the slim design makes it an excellent traveling companion. As far as gaming laptops go, it really tics off a bunch of boxes.

We’ve reviewed two versions of the ROG Zephyrus in the past, consistently praising the compact design and powerful CPU and GPU performance. The most recent G14 we examined earned 4.5 stars (out of 5) and our rare Editor’s Choice award. Although the Zephyrus we reviewed is a different version of the one on sale today, we can confidently say that these laptops are truly phenomenal, especially if you value power and portability.

The ROG Zephyrus that’s on sale is packing an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s more than enough oomph for playing most modern games on the High or Ultra graphics preset. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The laptop itself also weighs just 3.53 pounds, which is ideal for those who prefer to game on-the-go. Plus, the moonlight white color scheme is drop-dead gorgeous and a real head turner.

This is a killer deal. Get it now.

Get the Asus ROG Zephyrus for $899.99 at Best Buy