Logitech teams up with iFixit to help you repair broken peripherals

Today, Logitech announced a new partnership with iFixit, a company that helps folks fix their broken devices. This partnership means that you can now extend the life of certain Logitech mice models and reduce unnecessary e-waste. Win-win!

Replacement parts and batteries for specific Logitech products will be available to buy on the iFixit Logitech Repair Hub. As of right now, iFixit is only supporting the Logitech MX Master and Logitech MX Anywhere mice with replacement parts, likely due to their massive popularity. Logitech’s official announcement post suggests there will be more coming in the future, however, and iFixit’s Logitech hub already includes repair guides and stubs for dozens of different products, from headsets to webcams to speakers.

The Repair Hub is chock-full of robust information, which is how it’s supposed to be. From battery repair guides to loads of support questions, it’s definitely the place to go for replacement parts and repair tools. iFixit has even worked with Google, Samsung, and Valve. Working with Logitech is the next step, a logical move for the DIY company. The two companies also share a goal of tackling the e-waste crisis, as electronic devices are often being disposed of instead of repaired or updated.

There’s nothing cooler than fixing up your own gear. That’s why I’m such a big fan of Framework laptops, which encourage you to tinker to your heart’s content. I’ve always been a big believer in self-autonomy where tech is concerned. I love the idea of repairing your own gaming accessory or peripheral, as there’s nothing more powerful than the power of choice.

Replacement parts for the Logitech MX Master and Logitech MX Anywhere mice will be available summer 2023.