This customizable floor lamp is on sale for 60% off now

A great workspace starts with quality lighting, but whatever overhead light situation you have going on in your spare bedroom may not quite cut it. If you’re looking for a more custom lighting solution, look no further than the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp.

This beautifully designed lamp fits elegantly in the corner of any room, and features soft-white, integrated LEDs that will last for hours upon hours. Most impressively, though, you can use the included remote control to cycle between more than 16 million colors and 300 multi-color effects to find the perfect lighting for any situation. Whether you’re pulling an all-nighter, or you need it a little brighter to get you started in the morning, the remote control makes it easy to set up the right light.

A better home office starts with better lighting. Right now, you can get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp on sale for 60% off $149 at just $59.97. Don’t waste any time, this deal ends at 11:59PM on May 21st.

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp – $59.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.