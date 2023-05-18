Got allergies? Eufy’s $158 robot vacuum can help clean your house

Spring is here and ready to party. Not only does the season usher in allergies and mild temperatures, but also the urge to clean one’s house. If you’re looking to do a deep clean of your carpets and hardwood floors, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a great deal for you today. Walmart’s currently selling the Eufy RoboVac G30 for just $158—a steep savings of $91.

The RoboVac G30 features 2000Pa of suction power to pick up sizable debris, a path tracking sensor, app control (with a comprehensive cleaning history), and more. The path tracking sensor helps the vacuum adapt to different types of floors like carpet and hardwood, resulting in a more effective clean across all surfaces. You can also set down boundary strips to keep the vacuum from driving into specific rooms and control the device with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Cool, right?

This is an awesome deal, especially if you’re on the hunt for a powerful yet affordable robot vacuum. Get it now.

Get the eufy RoboVac G30 for $158 at Walmart