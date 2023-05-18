Epic’s Mega Sale is back with a free copy of Death Stranding

Today, Epic’s kicking off its annual 2023 Mega Sale as well as the launch of a new Epic Rewards program. The sale includes up to 75 percent off on PC games, an additional 25 percent off coupon at checkout (so long as the purchases total $14.99 or more), and a free copy of Death Stranding from Kojima Productions. The additional coupon should apply automatically, so long as the items in your cart meet the criteria. The sale itself runs until June 15th while the giveaway game is free to claim until May 25th.

The new Epic Rewards program will now give you five percent back with each permitted purchase. This amount will be stored in your Rewards Balance, which you can then apply at checkout to get a discount on future games. So, how does one enroll in this brand spanking new program, you ask? If you’ve currently got a working Epic Games account, then you’re already in. If you don’t have an account, don’t sweat it, you can sign up for free.

“You’ll automatically earn 5% back in Epic Rewards, which will be added to your Rewards Balance two weeks (14 days) after completing the associated purchase. Once you receive your Epic Rewards, you can apply them at checkout to get a discount off future eligible purchases, or save them for later. Epic Rewards can also be combined with other discounts and coupons for even better deals. Just keep in mind that Epic Rewards do expire eventually (25 months from the date they were granted to your Rewards Balance, to be exact).” Epic

Last but not least, you can pick up a free copy of the hugely popular Death Stranding until May 25th. If you’ve never played a Hideo Kojima game before, well, you better strap in, as it’s likely going to be a wild (and sometimes confusing) ride. You’re basically a glorified courier that transports anything from dead bodies to equipment and medicine. It’s definitely a weird game, that’s for sure, but it’s one of the most original stories I’ve ever played. Besides, it’s free! Why not take a chance on something a little different?