The world’s top writing app is on sale for only $29.99

Word processors like Microsoft Word and Google Docs are fine for short-form, quick writing assignments, but when you’re working on something big like a novel, whitepaper, or long-form article, you need a better tool. For that, there’s only one answer: Scrivener.

Scrivener is the award-winning writing tool used daily by best-selling novelists, screenwriters, academics, lawyers, journalists, and more. The intuitive app is designed to let you grow your manuscript your way, allowing you to compose text in any order, in sections as large or small as you like, so you can write when inspiration strikes and figure out how everything fits together later. It’s all about helping you see your outline with ease, compose and access better research, and getting your work ready for presentation to the world.

Scrivener has earned 4.6/5 stars on G2 and 4.7/5 stars on Capterra and GetApp for good reason. Right now, you can grab it on sale for both Windows and Mac.

