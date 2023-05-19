Snatch up this gigantic 70-inch 4K LG Smart TV for just $498

If you’re a self-proclaimed cinephile, you better listen up. Walmart’s currently selling the LG Smart TV for $498, which is a savings of $150. This TV is truly designed for the ultimate movie watching experience. It’s an absolute beast at 70-inches, which really ups the immersion factor. The 4K resolution means sharp and colorful visuals as well. Let’s dive into the other features.

This TV features instant access of up to 300+ LG channels and streaming services, which includes everything from Netflix to Disney+. The 5 Gen5 AI processor further enhances the picture and sound, too. You can also adjust your game settings on the Game Optimizer & Dashboard feature. It’s a definitely a versatile TV that’s chock-full of cool features.

And did we mention it’s a gigantic 70-inch 4K TV for under $500? This is an absolutely killer deal. You better hop on it now before it’s gone.

Get the LG Smart TV for $498 at Walmart