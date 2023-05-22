Building a better resume starts with this AI-assisted app

In a challenging and competitive job market, it’s absolutely crucial that your resume is up to snuff. You need to make sure you can beat applicant tracking systems (ATS) that root out resumes before they reach hiring managers. Doing that on your own is tough, which is why tools like the AI resume writer, Resoume, exist.

You may have heard of ChatGPT, and The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer is similar. This intuitive tool has earned 4.7/5 stars on AppSumo and was a #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt. Just import your details from LinkedIn, and Resoume will automatically create an engaging resume that fits your personal brand and beats the ATS. You can also create a portfolio for your work, customize the theme of your resume, and connect everything to a personal website. Resoume even offers analytics so you can see how many people are viewing your resume, portfolio, and website.

Beat the system and find your dream job. Right now, a lifetime subscription to The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer is 77% off $180 at just $39.99.

The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer: Lifetime Subscription – $39.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.