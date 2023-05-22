This ‘stupidly fast’ all-AMD Asus gaming laptop is going for stupidly cheap

There’s nothing sweeter in this world than a steep discount on a quality product. So, if you happen to be a budget-minded gamer, you better strap in, as we’ve got a fantastic laptop deal for you today. Best Buy’s currently selling the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition laptop for $1,099.99, which is a savings of $600(!). This AMD-loaded machine features powerful hardware as well as a high refresh rate display.

When we reviewed a nearly identical version of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition, we really liked the audio quality and the CPU and GPU performance. In fact, we awarded it four and a half stars (out of five) and an Editor’s Choice badge. Our reviewer praised the laptop for being “stupidly fast,” which is indeed quite the compliment! Here’s a summed-up version of his thoughts:

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable yet stupidly fast laptop on a medium budget, you may want to skip the rest of this and simply buy the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition right now because of its stunning price-to-performance ratio. Gordon Mah Ung

The ROG Strix G15 that’s on sale today is rocking an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU (comparable to an Nvidia RTX 3070 to 3080), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s powerful enough to blaze through most modern games as well as productivity and general use tasks. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a response time of 3ms. If those numbers are indeed accurate, then visuals should be crisp and vibrant.

This machine was a sterling value even at full price. With this hefty discount in place it’s a no-brainer. Don’t miss out!

Get the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition for $1,099.99 at Best Buy