An HP firmware update is bricking printers and there’s no fix yet

HP’s problematic firmware has become downright deadly for some of its printers. An update released in early May has been bricking select HP OfficeJet printers—and the fix still isn’t available yet, leaving owners to stare at a blue error-code screen.

As reported by Bleeping Computer and Engadget, pleas for help have poured into the HP support forums since the second week of May about error code 83C0000B, which appears on affected printers’ touchscreens. With no other way to interact with the printer (and attempt a factory reset), customers worldwide have been stuck with nonfunctioning devices.

Printers susceptible to this issue include OfficeJet 9020e series models like the Pro 9022e, Pro 9025e, Pro 9020e All-in-One, and Pro 9025e All-in-One. HP said in a statement to Bleeping Computer that only a “limited number” of users have been hit by this error, and that it is “diligently” working on a fix. If your printer is still operational, keep it offline (that is, disconnect it from the internet) so that it doesn’t download the bad software update.

Those experiencing the issue should contact customer support via the support website https://support.hp.com. In the forums, customers have reported that sending in the printer for service is the only tangible resolution available at the moment.

Previously, the main issue with HP printer firmware has been the steady spread of the company’s “dynamic security” policy, which blocked use of third-party ink cartridges. Though workarounds exist for some models (as we detailed in a recent article), this additional debacle won’t leave positive associations with HP’s firmware updates—a problem in and of itself, given how many people don’t concern themselves with the actual security and feature improvements that firmware (as a general concept) addresses.