This $58 Logitech wireless gaming mouse has amazing battery life

Whether you’re into puzzle adventures or first-person-shooters, gaming sessions can often be long and intense. That’s why you should strongly consider picking up a comfortable gaming mouse with outstanding battery life. If you’re in the market for such a peripheral, you’re in luck. Amazon’s currently selling the Logitech G604 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse (Wireless) for $57.99, which is a savings of $42. This mouse, according to the manufacturer, can last up to 240 hours. That’s absolutely insane.

The Logitech G604 features 15 programmable controls, a maximum DPI of 25,600, dual wireless connectivity modes, and a super fast scroll wheel. There are two different wireless connectivity modes, which allow you to switch between Bluetooth and 1 mms advanced wireless technology. According to Amazon buyers, the mouse is lightweight and very responsive for the price. If you’re looking for a mouse that can handle those marathon gaming sessions, the Logitech G604 is definitely worth considering.

Get the Logitech G604 LightSpeed Gaming Mouse for $57.99 at Amazon