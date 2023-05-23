Home / Accessories
Deal

This $58 Logitech wireless gaming mouse has amazing battery life

Level up your gaming gear.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld May 23, 2023 6:27 am PDT
Logitech G604
Image: Logitech

Whether you’re into puzzle adventures or first-person-shooters, gaming sessions can often be long and intense. That’s why you should strongly consider picking up a comfortable gaming mouse with outstanding battery life. If you’re in the market for such a peripheral, you’re in luck. Amazon’s currently selling the Logitech G604 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse (Wireless) for $57.99, which is a savings of $42. This mouse, according to the manufacturer, can last up to 240 hours. That’s absolutely insane.

The Logitech G604 features 15 programmable controls, a maximum DPI of 25,600, dual wireless connectivity modes, and a super fast scroll wheel. There are two different wireless connectivity modes, which allow you to switch between Bluetooth and 1 mms advanced wireless technology. According to Amazon buyers, the mouse is lightweight and very responsive for the price. If you’re looking for a mouse that can handle those marathon gaming sessions, the Logitech G604 is definitely worth considering.

Get the Logitech G604 LightSpeed Gaming Mouse for $57.99 at Amazon

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes