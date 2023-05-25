Acer’s new Predator Triton gaming laptop is sleek as hell

Today, Acer officially unveiled the new Predator Triton 16. This announcement comes ahead of the Computex Taipei event, which kicks off next week. It’s a powerful addition to the manufacturer’s gaming laptop lineup, that’s for sure. However, with its sparkling silver finish and luxurious metal casing, it’s also surprisingly chic. The sophisticated design really makes it appropriate to use in a more professional environment, if you so wish. Although we really dig the slick design, Acer packed this thing full of crazy-powerful internals. Let’s get into it.

Acer Predator Triton 16

Acer

The Predator Triton 16 will rock the latest 13th-gen Intel Core processors, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. That’s a good amount of power right there, so we expect this laptop to smoothly run most modern titles. The IPS display will feature a resolution of 2560×1600, an aspect ratio of 16:10, a refresh rate of 240Hz, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. Based on those specs alone, visuals should be crisp and vibrant.

The laptop will also have a dual-fan system with dedicated heat pipes and exhaust vents, which are designed to keep the machine running nice and cool. There’s even a layer of liquid-metal thermal grease on the CPU, which further helps distribute the heat created by the hardware. The laptop is also quite thin, measuring 19.9 mm (0.78 inches). No word on the weight yet, but it could very well make for a capable traveling companion. We love a gaming laptop that’s both portable and powerful over here at PCWorld.

The Triton will include one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It also comes loaded with Nvidia G-Sync technology, which reduces the likelihood of screen tearing during gameplay. This is important, especially when you’re playing a more visually demanding game in which every second matters.

The Predator Triton 16 will become available to purchase in September 2023 with a starting price of $1,799.99.