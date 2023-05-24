Intel slashes Arc A750’s already-great price to just $199

Intel’s Arc discrete graphics cards aren’t unseating Nvidia or AMD for pure performance any time soon, but they are some of the best GPUs on the market in terms of value. In fact, the Arc A750 is our pick for the best 1080p graphics card for ray tracing. And that was before a recent price drop: Initially $289, the A750 was permanently dropped to $250 a few months ago. Today it looks like the card has another big price drop, all the way down to $199.99.

As VideoCardz.com reports, that new price comes from the official Intel store on Newegg, and it’s now been mirrored on the Best Buy online listing as well. We’re talking about the “official” Intel reference card here, cards from third-party manufacturers haven’t seen the price drop yet (though they’ll probably follow along soon enough). It isn’t clear if this is another permanent price drop or a limited-time promotion.

Either way, it’s the first time we’ve seen an Arc A7xx-series card drop below the $200 price threshold. And if you’re in the market for a budget GPU, it’s worth serious consideration. Intel’s cards frequently outperform their rivals at the same price point. In terms of pure performance, the A750 is around the same level as the AMD Radeon RX 6600, which is around the same street price, but the Intel card smashes it in ray tracking performance. Initially Intel’s drivers might have been a deal-breaker, but they’ve been steadily and consistently improving ever since release.

The brand-new Radeon RX 7600 is probably a better bet for those with a bit more budget flexibility at a retail price of $269 (which might be why the A750 is discounted right now). But the Arc A750 is still a ridiculous deal if you’re short on cash and overdue for a desktop GPU upgrade. We don’t know how long the discount will last, so get on it if you’re in the market.

