Save 30% on Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell and keep your home safe

Whether you’re monitoring arriving packages or watching for nefarious activity, these days it’s important to secure your home with a video doorbell. If you’re in the market for such a device, you’re in luck, as Amazon’s selling its Ring Video Doorbell for just $69.99. That’s 30 percent off of the original $99.99 price.

I own this specific doorbell myself and really love it, especially when I’m home alone. The 1080p video is clear and smooth, and it was relatively easy to install. I also like to scare my husband by randomly speaking to him through it. This joke never gets old (well, for me it doesn’t).

The Amazon Ring Video Doorbell features 1080p video, mobile notifications, and a built-in rechargeable battery. The mobile notifications pop up whenever the doorbell detects motion, which gives me peace of mind whenever I’m out for a walk or at lunch with friends. I like being able to closely monitor my front door when I’m not home. You can also check out the Ring Protect Plan, which records all of your videos and review what you missed. This service is subscription-based and is sold separately. The basic plan is $3.99 a month or $39.99 a year.

This is a killer deal. Get it now.

Get the Amazon Ring Video Doorbell for $69.99 at Amazon