Browse safely while accessing your streaming services all over the world

Who can blame you if you want to access your familiar US Netflix while you’re traveling abroad this summer? With Getflix, you can bypass online geo-restrictions while ensuring your privacy stays completely secure.

Getflix is a DNS service that re-routes only connections of interest to overseas servers, thereby maintaining fast streaming speeds without compromising your security. Getflix takes just a few seconds to set up, doesn’t require any additional software, and never logs, analyzes, inspects, or archives any of your data. It also supports any PC, Mac, or mobile device operating system for peak ease of use.

Find out why Getflix has been featured in Lifehacker, Digital Spy, and Entrepreneur when you connect on your summer travels. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Getflix Smart DNS & VPN for 69% off $162 at just $49.99.

Getflix Smart DNS & VPN: Lifetime Subscription – $49.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.