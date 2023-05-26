Home / Accessories
Nab this crazy fast Asus wireless gaming mouse for just $99

This is a great deal.
Ashley Biancuzzo
Ashley Biancuzzo
May 26, 2023
ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Gaming Mouse
If you’re serious about competitive gaming, you’ll probably need a super fast mouse in your arsenal of gaming peripherals. Fortunately for you, we’ve got a sweet deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the Asus ROG Harpe Aim Lab Edition Gaming Mouse for $99, which is a savings of $51 (make sure you add the $21 on-page coupon). This device has a maximum DPI of 36,000, which is positively wild. That means it’s ultra-responsive, which is important when you’re playing a first-person-shooter where every second matters. Let’s dive into the other details then, shall we?

The Asus ROG features five programmable buttons, up to 90 hours of battery life, and a lightweight design. In fact, according to the manufacturer, the mouse weighs just 54 grams. It’s the perfect size and weighs for gaming as well as daily tasks like checking e-mail and whatnot. One Amazon reviewer claims that the mouse makes aiming feel incredibly accurate. This is truly a killer deal, so you better jump on it now before it’s gone.

