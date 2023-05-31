The OmniCase 2: The Ultimate Docking Station for Digital Nomads

A docking station is an incredibly productivity-boosting device that connects to your laptop with a single USB-C cable and includes multiple ports that enable you to hook up external monitors, storage devices, reliable networking and powerful charging options.

Few USB-C laptop docks are as portable and handy as the OmniCase 2 Pro Storage Docking Station (MP04) from accessory supplier JSAUX. Combined with the company’s own Curve Laptop Stand, you have all you need to create a modern, high-end desktop set up.

Aside from its comprehensive set of 12 useful ports, this compact, lightweight dock has a unique feature that makes it stand out from the crowd—a super-useful compartment for storing cables, storage cards and SIMs, freeing up your bag from messy peripherals that are easily lost or otherwise forgotten.

It even comes with a USB-C cable and four adapters to make sure it works with any tech you need to connect to.

The innovative storage compartment sets the OmniCase 2 from other docking stations. JSAUX

Remove the dock’s magnetic lid to reveal all the cables and connectors you may need, plus enclosures for multiple memory and SIM cards.

JSAUX ’s matching Curve Laptop Stand (SL0206) is as lightweight, secure and portable as the OmniCase 2 Pro dock and complements it well with a special iron plate at the back where the dock magnetically clamps underneath your laptop. The Curve Stand can support all 10-15-inch laptops.

The OmniCase 2 Pro Storage Docking Station is also compatible with the Steam Deck, and JSAUX has a special stand (SG0106) that handily holds the handheld gaming computer above the magnetically attached dock.

The OmniCase 2 Pro Storage Docking Station connects perfectly with the ergonomic Curve Stand JSAUX

Connecting all your peripherals

The OmniCase 2 Pro’s Power Delivery port can supply up to an impressive 100W of power via USB-C—enough to keep even a large laptop powered up even while in use.

There are three further USB ports on the dock for attaching peripherals such as hard drives and SSDs for extra storage, input devices, USB memory sticks and flash drives, or a printer and scanner.

You can avoid the frailties of flaky Wi-Fi by connecting to a stable wired network using the dock’s Gigabit Ethernet port.

The OmniCase 2 Pro Storage Docking Station features two memory card readers: one SD card reader and one TF/MicroSD card reader, which covers all available modern portable-storage formats. And you can keep these cards safe within the dock’s accessory organizer compartment.

OmniCase 2 Pro Storage Docking Station can link up to three external screens JSAUX

One of the greatest benefits of using a docking station is the ability to connect one or more external displays to your laptop, as the screen on even the largest laptop is very limited compared to a larger monitor or two set in extended mode.

Windows users can add up to three external displays with this dock, using the one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. All support ultra-HD 4K screen at an impressive 60Hz refresh rate.

If you want to use the external screens at the same time as using the laptop’s own screen, for ergonomic reasons the best setup is to use a laptop stand to raise the computer to a height and position that’s healthier for your posture, neck, shoulders and back—and JSAUX’s complementary Curve Laptop Stand is perfect for this purpose.

OmniCase 2 Pro Storage Docking Station small enough to fit in your pocket JSAUX

Portability

The benefit of docks that use a USB-C charger is that you can pick them up and take them with you between home and office space, or further afield on your travels.

Weighing in at just 6.7oz (192g), the OmniCase 2 Pro Storage Docking Station is one of the lightest fully ported docks that we have ever tested, and it is super compact too—measuring just 5-x-3-x-1 inches (12.6-x-7.8-x-2.6cm).

JSAUX is also offering an entry-level OmniCase 2 Storage Docking Station (MP03). This 10-port model is limited to just one external screen.

The OmniCase 2 Pro Storage Docking Station brings 12 ports into use via a single cable connection to your laptop JSAUX

Verdict

The JSAUX OmniCase 2 Pro Storage Docking Station is a step forward in dock evolution, bringing together not just all the extra ports you need but neatly and securely storing the cables and storage cards all in one lightweight, portable package.

This compact dock will streamline your workspace, make multitasking effortless and boost your productivity wherever you are.

Technical specifications

OmniCase 2 Pro Storage Docking Station (MP04)

• 1x USB-C ports (Upstream to host).

• 1x USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port (100W).

• 1x USB-C ports (5Gbps)

• 1x USB-A port (5Gbps)

• 1x USB-A port (480Mbps)

• 2x HDMI ports (4K@60Hz)

• 1x DisplayPort (4K@60Hz)

• 1x Gigabit Ethernet port

• 1x SD card reader (104MB/s)

• 1x TF/MicroSD card reader (104MB/s)

• 1x combo Audio In/Out jack (3.5mm)

OmniCase 2 Storage Docking Station (MP03)

• 1x USB-C ports (Upstream to host).

• 1x USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port (100W).

• 2x USB-A port (5Gbps)

• 1x USB-A port (480Mbps)

• 1x HDMI ports (4K@60Hz)

• 1x Gigabit Ethernet port

• 1x SD card reader (104MB/s)

• 1x TF/MicroSD card reader (104MB/s)

• 1x combo Audio In/Out jack (3.5mm)