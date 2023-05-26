Get Apple’s vaunted AirPods for $99 just in time for summer

Apple’s AirPods kicked off the wireless earbud trend and remain among the best-in-class to this day. Good news! Apple kicked off some price cuts just in time for summer and you can snag a new pair of AirPods for as little as $99—one of the lowest prices ever.

The second-gen AirPods can be yours for just $99 on Amazon, a solid $30 discount on the usual price. They’re missing some of the features found on the next-gen models (such as Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and water resistance), but remain fantastic earbuds, especially at this cut-rate price.

If you want those extra goodies, the third-gen AirPods are on sale for $159. That’s a mere $10 discount, but may be worth the money for discerning listeners, as our pals at Macworld say the newer model offers better sound, longer battery life, and a more refined design.

Finally, if you’re looking for the best possible audio (and stellar active noise cancellation) out of your Apple earbuds, the second-gen AirPods Pro are on sale for $199—a much more tangible $50 discount.

These are all fantastic products and all of them are going for fantastic prices right now. You won’t be disappointed bobbing your head poolside with any of them. There’s no indication when these sales will disappear, so don’t miss out if you’re interested.

Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) for $99 at Amazon