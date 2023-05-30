Deal

Get EVGA’s luxurious $175 mechanical keyboard for just $60

It's time for a much-needed upgrade.
Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld May 30, 2023 7:37 am PDT
If you’re looking to pick up a mechanical gaming keyboard on the cheap, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a delectable deal on tap for you today. Best Buy’s currently selling the EVGA Z20 wired mechanical gaming keyboard for just $59.99, which is a savings of $115. Not only is this keyboard full-sized, but it’s also well reviewed. According to one buyer, the keys feel smooth and the lights look great. Let’s dive into the nitty-gritty then.

The EVGA Z20 features an actuation distance of 1.5mm, a comfortable magnetic palm rest, RGB lighting, and optical mechanical switches. The switches use infrared light to register keystrokes, which results in faster response times. They’re a good option if you’re into competitive games like Valorant and so on. The keyboard connects via USB Type-A and there’s even dedicated macro keys, which flank the left side of the peripheral. The volume scroll wheel looks like a lot of fun, too.

This is a killer deal. However, the deal expires on June 1st, so you better jump on it sooner rather than later.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

