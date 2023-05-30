Get EVGA’s luxurious $175 mechanical keyboard for just $60

If you’re looking to pick up a mechanical gaming keyboard on the cheap, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a delectable deal on tap for you today. Best Buy’s currently selling the EVGA Z20 wired mechanical gaming keyboard for just $59.99, which is a savings of $115. Not only is this keyboard full-sized, but it’s also well reviewed. According to one buyer, the keys feel smooth and the lights look great. Let’s dive into the nitty-gritty then.

The EVGA Z20 features an actuation distance of 1.5mm, a comfortable magnetic palm rest, RGB lighting, and optical mechanical switches. The switches use infrared light to register keystrokes, which results in faster response times. They’re a good option if you’re into competitive games like Valorant and so on. The keyboard connects via USB Type-A and there’s even dedicated macro keys, which flank the left side of the peripheral. The volume scroll wheel looks like a lot of fun, too.

This is a killer deal. However, the deal expires on June 1st, so you better jump on it sooner rather than later.

Get the EVGA Z20 full-sized wired gaming mechanical keyboard for $59.99