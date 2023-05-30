Working Intel ‘Meteor Lake’ prototype laptop spotted at Computex

We’re still months away at the least from an official reveal for Meteor Lake, Intel’s radical LEGO-like next-gen CPU architecture. (That’s 14th-generation Core, if you’re keeping track.) But at Computex 2023, the world’s biggest desktop-focused technology conference, the company may have let an unofficial preview sneak out the door. Gordon Ung gets the scoop from WCCFTech’s Usman Pirzada, live in our latest YouTube video.

In short, the laptop actually running the Meteor Lake chip was set up for a closed-door demonstration, and definitely not ready for actual testing. (It wasn’t even labeled as such at the meeting.) Even so, Pirzada snuck a peek at the Task Manager, and got presenters to confirm that it was the new generation of CPU. If you want the technical gossip, watch the video above.

Oh, and we hear that the Intel processor branding change leaked earlier this year, dropping the i from Core i3/i5/i7, is a go. For more of the latest news from Computex, subscribe to PCWorld on YouTube.