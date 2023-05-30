MSI’s swanky Mercedes AMG Stealth 16 laptop has a ‘Start engine’ button

Today at Computex, in addition to the usual swathe of laptop reveals, MSI also announced a new partnership with race car company Mercedes-AMG Motorsport in a celebration of high performance machines. Honestly? When it comes to powerful gaming laptops, MSI has it down to a science, so this partnership isn’t all that surprising.

This collaboration is of course responsible for the metaphorical birth of the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes AMG Motorsport, a special edition laptop with a “Start engine” power button. Is it ridiculous? Maybe. I’m not sure what to make of it. It oozes luxury, that’s for sure.

MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes AMG

The MSI Stealth 16 features the latest 13th-gen Intel Core processors as well as Nvidia’s RTX 40-series GPUs. That’s a powerful hardware combination right there, so this machine will more than likely chew through the most visually demanding games. You’ll be able to upgrade it to a 4K OLED panel, too. In addition to the “Start engine” power button, which I find very funny, the air intake is also in the shape of the AMG logo. The chassis, which is made of magnesium alloy, has a unique Selentine Gray color scheme.

This laptop will come in a special edition package, too. This package includes a mouse and mouse pad, a USB drive, cable ties, postcards (insert shrug emoji here), and so on. Everything in this package will have the usual MSI branding as well as the AMG Motorsport logo. Go, team!

The MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes AMG Motorsport will become available later this year. No official word on pricing yet, though. If I had to guess based on the high-end specs alone, it’ll likely cost a pretty penny.

Laptops, laptops, laptops!

MSI

MSI also unveiled a slew of other powerful gaming laptops such as the Alpha 17 (pictured above), the Prestige 16 Studio Evo, and the Commercial 14.

The Alpha 17 is one of the first laptops to include an AMD 7045HZ series processor, which is pretty rad! You’re also getting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. This thing has some serious hardware chops. There will be three configurations. They’ll be available in mid-July with a starting price of $1,849.

The MSI Prestige 16 Studio Evo is designed with creative professionals in mind, however. The 16-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is ideal for scrolling through documents. The laptop also has a full-size SD card reader and a full HD webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition. It’s definitely more business-focused, which is an interesting departure from the usual gaming fare. It will become available in the second half of the year. We don’t have pricing info yet.

Last but not least, we’ve got the MSI Commercial 14. This one is a business laptop, through and through. It has a ton of connectivity options including three USB Type-A, HDMI, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader. You won’t ever need an adaptor. Like the Prestige 16, the Commercial 14 will be available in the second half of the year. We also don’t have any official pricing info yet.