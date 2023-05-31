Cooler Master’s Qube 500 Flatpack lets you build your own PC case

You already know about flat-packed products, or build-it-yourself items that come in flat boxes you can easily take home—the concept is widespread in furniture (e.g., Ikea). It’s not really been a thing in the PC space though, outside of niche offerings like Teenage Engineering’s computer-1. That’s going to change once Cooler Master’s Qube 500 Flatpack hits the streets—and it could help usher in a wave of slick deconstructed modular cases.

Unlike the computer-1, the Qube 500 isn’t tiny, nor does it lean into the origami aspect of that case. At 33 liters, it runs 380 x 231 x 381mm (or 406 x 231 x 415mm if you count protrusions like handles and feet), and it skips the folding and bending of panels to get them into ready condition. Instead, it’s a fully modular mini-tower that comes completely torn down. All the pieces are ready to go, and once you assemble them, you get a compact ATX case with lots of flexibility.

Cooler Master’s Qube 500 Flatpack will come deconstructed, but all panels appear ready for assembly. A 120mm fan, vertical mounting kit, and external cable routing accessory come included, too.

Not only can you swap panels for different colors (thus creating your own unique look), but you should have complete ease when rolling together your PC. Cooler Master helps that along with a design that accommodates a variety of components. It can’t hold every piece your heart desires, of course—it is a compact mini-tower, after all. You can fit in plenty, though. CPU coolers can go as tall as 172mm, graphics cards can be as long as 365mm, and even E-ATX boards are supported. You can also squeeze in radiator up to 280mm, up to three 3.5-inch drives, and a maximum of eight 120mm fans. Maybe not all at the same time, but the options are there.

So too is the ability to mix and match panel colors, and Cooler Master plans to release playful colors in addition to standard black and white. Expect a yellow “Bumblebee” edition, as well as Macaron editions that come in midcentury-modern-esque pastels (mint, pink, and cream). With the wide grill perforations on its metal panels, a tempered glass panel, an included vertical mounting kit, and an ARGB fan upgrade for the candy-colored Macaron versions, the Qube 500 looks as fun as its assembly (hopefully) will be.

Worried about dust? Underneath the perforated metal panels are filters. Cooler Master

Cooler Master is even adding a Gem Mini accessory in the box, which can be used for external cable routing (e.g., headphones) or as an accessory hook. The company also says its panels will support 3D-printed accessories, continuing Cooler Master’s encouragement of community-driven modifications for its cases. (Its popular MasterBox NR200 case features 3D printer files for different feet and an alternative PSU bracket right on the product page.)

While InWin also released its own origami-like chassis not long ago, the Cooler Master Qube 500 is the case to watch. The 30-liter InWin POC is exciting in its own right, with an affordable price and distinctive colorways, but the company has a history of more limited releases, especially in the United States. Its large size for an mini-ITX case may be more offputting, too. Meanwhile, Cooler Master has already popularized less-known aspects of PC building, like it did with small-form-factor building and the $80 NR200. That smartly designed 18L case made SFF builds more accessible, both in cost and availability. Pricing is still be to be announced for the Qube 500, but with Cooler Master’s generally mainstream-friendly MSRPs, this novel flat-pack case could kick off a new trend when it launches on September 15.