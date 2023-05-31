Nab this fast, curved 1440p Samsung gaming monitor for $299

When it comes to immersive gameplay, a curved monitor makes all the difference in the world. If you’re in the market for such a monitor, you better strap in, as we’ve got an awesome deal for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the Samsung Odyssey G55A monitor for $299.99 for a savings of $50 off the usual price. This 32-inch monitor has a curvature of 1000R and a refresh rate of 165Hz, which means you can expect buttery smooth visuals as well as a panel that wraps around you.

The Odyssey G55A features a resolution of 2560×1440, a response time of 1ms, a maximum brightness of 300 nits, and built-in FreeSync technology. FreeSync reduces screen tearing by lining up the monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s GPU. This is important when you’re playing intensive titles in which every second matters. According to buyers on Amazon, games look super crisp. This is an absolutely killer deal, so don’t wait on it!

