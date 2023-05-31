Important Scans Look More Like Your Image Originals with Scanner Software SilverFast 9

Do you keep a lot of slides, negatives and photo prints? These images retain the memories of your most important moments in life, and they need to be protected. Around the world, billions of images are waiting to be digitized and archived.

For digitizing photographic material, it’s a good idea to utilize a dedicated scanner and professional scanner software. Once you have successfully scanned your images in high quality, you may store them in a cloud or on your hard drive, email or print them, post them on social media, and of course use them for your individual digital workflow.

Why are we talking about software? In terms of image quality, it is at least as important for the result as the hardware itself. That’s why you should consider buying SilverFast SE ($49, also available free demo with watermarks) to replace your scanner’s software. Because it can potentially make the difference between good and brilliant scans.

SilverFast software has long been recognized for its excellent tools for controlling exposure, color and dynamic range. It also features a lot of powerful tools for defect detection and removal.

SilverFast supports many scanners from well-known manufacturers such as Epson, Nikon or Plustek. Hint for beginners: there is a free copy of SilverFast SE 9 available for the Epson Perfection V600, which is an inexpensive but high-quality flatbed scanner.

SilverFast contains a multitude of features that optimize the general scanning process and save a lot of time. SilverFast is especially known for its patented fully automatic IT8 scanner calibration, which ensures accurate colors. SilverFast Multi-Exposure, also patented, is a tool for increasing the scanner’s dynamic range and allows the scanner to capture more image details while minimizing image noise (unattractive pixel errors) effectively.

Before and after – SilverFast Dust and Scratch Removal LaserSoft Imaging

A big advantage of the Epson Perfection V600, and other scanner models like Plusteks filmscanner, is its integrated infrared channel. In combination with SilverFast iSRD, it can automatically remove dust and scratches, which can be literally found on every single slide and negative. It takes a long time to fix these errors manually in Photoshop.

For all those who want to create a digital archive, we recommend the SilverFast RAW data concept (watch Video for more information). Scan 64/48 bit raw data with just one click. Like the raw data concept for digital cameras, you can always return to the starting point (“non-destructive editing”). Most importantly, you have now securely saved your analog originals. Subsequent editing of your images is then possible at any time. With SilverFast Archive Suite you get a comprehensive and powerful software package for all these tasks.

Before and after – SilverFast Auto IT8-Calibration LaserSoft Imaging

Don’t be afraid, if you don’t know how to start yet. Video tutorials and a step-by-step WorkflowPilot are of great help for beginners. Take care of your memories and try SilverFast scanner software. Free trial, more info and special offers can be found here on the SilverFast website.