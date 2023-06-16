Best PC controllers: Recommendations for every gamer

Xbox Wireless Controller (2020) – Best controller for PC

It’s hard to find fault with the current-gen Xbox controller, which was released in 2020. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S update to the iconic gamepad added several long-overdue features, including Bluetooth connectivity, a USB-C port, and a dedicated share button. It has the standard asymmetrical thumbsticks we see on other Xbox-style gamepads. They’re smooth and accurate in our testing, but 8BitDo’s Hall-effect sticks are likely to last longer.

The Xbox controller retails for $60, but it’s regularly on sale for $50 or less if you don’t demand one of the fancy colors or elaborate skins. That price doesn’t include a battery—this controller still takes two AA batteries. However, that’s enough juice for 25 to 30 hours of gameplay. Microsoft’s add-on battery pack is $25, but third-party versions are as little as $10, and that’s worth the price.

Microsoft’s controller might not have a ton of bells and whistles like the Elite controllers or the 8BitDo Ultimate below, but the matte plastic body is sturdy, and we appreciate the microdot texture on the grips that make it less slippery in the hand. The more tactile, dish-shaped d-pad is a nice upgrade over most other controllers, too.

What really makes the Xbox Controller the best overall PC controller is simply that it works with everything. If a game has controller support on PC, it will understand the Xbox Controller without any coaxing. It also has a huge accessory ecosystem, offering docks, phone mounts, and more.