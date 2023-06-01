Take $300 off this already affordable, RTX-infused Dell gaming laptop

If you’re looking to save some money on a mid-range gaming laptop, you best stick around, as we’ve got a fantastic deal on tap for you today. Dell’s currently selling the Dell G16 gaming laptop for $999.99, which is a savings of $300. This laptop features a chic obsidian black color scheme, a backlit keyboard, and powerful internals. It’s also chock-full of connectivity options, which is useful for when you need to hook up to an external monitor or mouse. Let’s get into it.

The Dell G16 is packing an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. In other words, you should be able to play most modern games on the High or Ultra graphics preset, depending on the resolution you play at. Speaking of, the 16-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1600 and a refresh rate of 165Hz, which means you can expect smooth visuals. As for the port selection, it’s rather diverse. You’re getting one RJ45 Ethernet, three USB 3.2 Gen 1, one HDMI 2.1, and one Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort.

This is a phenomenal deal. Don’t miss out.

Get the Dell G16 gaming laptop for $999.99 at Dell