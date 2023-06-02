This ultra-comfortable Sennheiser gaming headset is just $50

Nothing infuriates me quite like an ill fitting gaming headset. If it causes an ear ache in less than 45 minutes, I’ll refuse to wear it ever again. If you’re equally picky about your gaming headsets, we’ve got a solid deal for you today. Woot, Amazon’s discount site, is selling the Sennheiser Game Zero Headset for just $49.99. That’s 50 percent off of the original $99.99 price. Talk about a good deal, yeah? This accessory features XXL leatherette memory foam ear cups and a lightweight design, which means it should be comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Huzzah!

In addition to the comfortable ear cups, the headset also boasts crystal clear conversations thanks to the noise-canceling microphone. It has an open acoustic design, which means it allows some outside noise to bleed in. This is nice if you’re the kind of person that prefers more natural noise to the isolated or dead-sounding noise of closed headphones. There’s also a volume wheel on the right ear cup for quick adjustments and the collapsible design makes it super portable. Plus, it even comes with a hard carry case.

This is a great deal, and Sennheiser is renowned for its audio quality. You definitely don’t want to miss out on this one.

