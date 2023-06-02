Mozilla ends Firefox support for Windows 7, 8, and older Macs

The Mozilla Foundation will soon no longer support users of Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and macOS 10.12, 10.13 and 10.14 with updates for the popular Firefox browser. For a short time, an ESR (Extended Support Release) or LTS (Long-term Support) version will be available for these users before support finally ends in 2024. Mozilla announced the information in its own support blog.

The last supported version for the affected operating systems will be Firefox version 115, which is planned for the beginning of July 2023. The developers explain that Microsoft already ended support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 in January and thus no more security updates will follow—even though there are known exploits. The Mozilla Foundation classifies the use of these operating systems as dangerous anyway.

The situation is similar for the three versions of macOS. The Mozilla Foundation wants to guarantee support for Firefox ESR 115 until September 2024, when Mozilla will automatically install the ESR version on the affected operating systems. Affected Windows users will not be able to switch to other well-known browsers: Microsoft Edge as well as Google Chrome ended support for Windows 7 and 8 long ago.

This article was translated from German to English, and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.