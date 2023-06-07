Clean your humble abode with this powerful $100 robot vacuum

If you’ve got a large house or a pet that sheds often, you should really consider picking up a robot vacuum, as they’re an absolute godsend. If you’re in the market for such a device, then you’re in luck. Amazon’s currently selling the Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $99.99, which is 75 percent off of the original $399.99 price tag. This vacuum has a suction power of 2200Pa, which is ideal for both carpet and hard floors. Let’s get into the details then.

The Lefant M210 Pro features two side brushes., 2200Pa of suction power, multiple cleaning modes, and more. The sides brushes are nice because you don’t have to untangle hair from a more traditional roller brush. The vauum will also automatically return to the charging station when it’s time to juice up. It should run about 120 minutes on a single charge and you can set it up to be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant with the companion app.

This is an excellent deal. With spring in full swing, there’s no better time than now to clean your house.

Get the Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $99.99 at Amazon