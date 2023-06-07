Resident Evil 4 Remake is now free with new Radeon GPUs and laptops

There’s no better way to sweeten the deal of a new graphics card than by throwing in a recent high-end game to test it out. AMD’s latest free game promotion includes Resident Evil 4 Remake, one of the best-received games of the year so far. Digital codes are now being bundled with purchases of new Radeon RX 6000 and RX 7000-series cards and will be available until July 1st.

The full list of desktop GPUs (including reference cards made by OEMs like Sapphire and MSI) and Radeon-equipped laptops that qualify for the free game code are as follows:

AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX

AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 7700S

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600S

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600M XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600

AMD Radeon™ RX 6950 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6850M XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6800S

AMD Radeon™ RX 6800

AMD Radeon™ RX 6750 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6700

AMD Radeon™ RX 6700M

AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6600S

Resident Evil 4 was originally released way back in 2005 for the Nintendo Gamecube. Despite being part of the long-running franchise, it was considered groundbreaking, both for revitalizing the stagnant series and transitioning the horror game’s fixed camera gameplay to full 3D. You can see RE4‘s influence in action and shooting games to this day, in everything from Gears of War to Fortnite. The 2023 remake has been praised for its visual fidelity and improved systems, though some of the original’s campy flavor has been removed in the remake.

Free codes should be included in the purchase from most online retailers, but you might have to do a little registration legwork if you buy a new GPU or laptop in a brick-and-mortar store. For those making major upgrades or building a full gaming PC, AMD is also offering free codes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with the purchase of Ryzen 7000-series CPUs.