Save $750 on Dell’s luxurious XPS 13 Plus laptop

When it comes to premium laptops, Dell’s XPS line has it down to a science. These laptops are known for being both lightweight and powerful. The design is pretty darn chic, too. If you’re in the market for such a laptop, you’re in luck. Best Buy’s currently selling the Dell XPS 13 Plus for $1,099.99, which is a whopping $750 off. This machine has a stunning OLED touch display, a lightweight design, and powerful hardware. What more could you ask for? Let’s get into the details then.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus has an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s enough oomph for productivity tasks as well as everyday use. The 13.4-inch OLED display has a resolution of 3456×2160, a maximum brightness of 400 nits, and is touch-enabled. Given those specs, we expect visuals to be crisp and colorful. That’s about a premium as you can get. The laptop also weighs just 2.77 pounds, which makes it the perfect traveling companion.

This is a phenomenal deal. I mean, it’s $750 off. Come on.

Get the Dell XPS 13 Plus for $1,099.99 at Best Buy