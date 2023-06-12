Microsoft’s PC Game Pass titles will start streaming on GeForce Now

Microsoft and Nvidia are in an interesting market position: While both companies are heavily invested in the success of PC gaming as a market, they’re direct competitors for streaming game dollars. Nvidia’s GeForce Now draws from existing game stores like Steam and Epic, and competes directly with Xbox Game Pass, which offers an all-you-can-eat (play?) subscription model. But according to a new announcement, Game Pass games will soon be available to play on GeForce Now.

The news broke at the Xbox Games Showcase (via The Verge), but details are scarce. At least some Game Pass PC games will be available to stream on GeForce Now sometime later this year, allowing users access to streaming titles on PC, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as Chromebooks and even some smart TVs. Specific titles were not mentioned, but it seems safe to bet that the heavy-hitters of Microsoft’s publishing catalog, like Minecraft and the upcoming Starfield, will make the cut for the first batch of titles. Some Microsoft-published titles purchased individually (not part of the Game Pass subscription) are already available to stream via GeForce Now.

What’s the reason for this altruistic cross-brand promotion? Look no further than Microsoft’s prospective acquisition of Activision. As part of the concessions made to get the deal approved by the European Commission, Microsoft committed to offering its published games even on competing streaming platforms. Potential issues for the emerging streaming market are also why the deal was shot down in the United Kingdom — a ruling that could potentially sink the deal worldwide, and which Microsoft is currently appealing.