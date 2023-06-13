Save $30 on this vibrant, esports-ready Logitech gaming mouse

When it comes to gaming mice, there are countless options out there. From various grip styles to ambidextrous and shooter mice, it’s easy to get lost. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the plethora of choices, don’t sweat it, as we’ve got an awesome deal on tap for you today. Best Buy’s currently selling the Logitech Pro X Superlight Wireless for $129.99, which is a savings of $30. The bright magenta color scheme really pops and the mouse itself weighs just 63 grams, which is incredibly lightweight. It’s also super fast, so let’s get right into it.

The Logitech Pro X has a maximum DPI of 25,600, a wireless range of 33 feet, and five programmable buttons. The maximum DPI of 25,600 is incredibly fast, so you may want to scale it back until you get accustomed to it. The idea is to build up to a higher DPI number over a period of time. This mouse is definitely designed with competitive FPS gaming in mind. When you’re in an intensive match in which every second counts, you’ll need a mouse that’s ultra-fast.

This is a solid deal. You better jump on it now, though, as we don’t expect it to last long.

Get the Logitech Pro X Superlight gaming mouse for $129.99 at Best Buy