Samsung’s stunning 49-inch OLED ultrawide monitor gets stunning price tag

There are a lot of OLED gaming monitors hitting the market right now, and after years and years of watching the tech in the home theater space, we’re happy to see them. But if your budget and your desk real estate are both unlimited, one announcement from CES has probably been weighing on your mind: the new Samsung Odyssey G95SC. That’s the one that features an incredible OLED screen and as much tech as Samsung could cram into it, and since it’s 49-freakin-inches wide, that’s a lot of tech. Today we have both a release date and a price tag for the much-anticipated monitor.

The date is June 26th, and the price — you might want to sit down for this — is $2,199.99. All things considered, it’s not that outrageous, considering both the prices of Samsung’s massive Odyssey line and the premium put on OLED gaming monitors at the moment. You’d have a hard time finding a 27-inch OLED monitor for under a grand, and this one is basically two of them stuck together, with a bunch of the latest features to boot.

There’s one silver lining to that price, though. If you pre-order through Samsung’s online store, you’ll get a $250 gift card to use for a future purchase. That’s a definite plus if you’re a big Samsung fan — maybe you’re waiting on the company’s next high-priced folding phone anyway, and you can treat this as a sizeable discount? Otherwise, deal-hunters might want to wait for a discount later this year as Samsung tries to clear out some inventory. Or, you know, just go for a cheaper and less bombastic OLED ultrawide.

The OLED G9 would be the centerpiece of any /r/battlestation setup, thanks to its 5120×1440 resolution, 240hz refresh rate, and .03ms response time. Just remember that after you pay for this thing, you’ll need a gaming PC actually capable of pushing out 7 megapixels of rendered game frame, more than two hundred times a second — maybe AMD Freesync can help with that. On top of the display specs, connections include the latest HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, and a built-in USB-C hub.