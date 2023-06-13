Home / Mobile / News
News

Android apps on Windows 11 get file sharing access

The latest update going out to Windows Insider builds adds a much-requested quality-of-life upgrade.
Michael Crider
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld Jun 13, 2023 8:15 am PDT
Amazon appstore on Windows
Image: Michael Crider/Foundry

Have you tried out Windows 11’s ability to run Android apps? Pretty neat, right? But as you probably expected, the system has a few limitations in its early implementation. One of those is that you can’t access files on your standard Windows drive or any attached storage via Android apps and vice versa. Microsoft is addressing this teething trouble in the latest Windows Subsystem for Android update, which among other things, adds basic file sharing and transfers.

The update should be headed out to Windows Insider builds starting today, according to the Windows Insider blog (spotted by The Verge). Other changes include security updates for both Android and the Linux kernel, bumping the Chromium webview version to 113, compatibility fixes for camera and Wi-Fi, and raw input for Android apps designed specifically for PCs.

Android apps on Windows still have a ways to go before they’re ready for the average user, which is probably why it’s still not enabled by default. You have to install an Amazon app via the Microsoft Store (current rating: 1.8 stars), and there’s no smooth process for importing apps from either a standard Android phone or Google’s Play Store, the de facto standard for the platform. But with steady updates, it seems like Microsoft is interested in expanding the capability, if not fully embracing Google’s ecosystem of Android apps, as seen on Android-compatible Chromebook laptops.

, Staff Writer

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

Recent stories by Michael Crider:

Coupon Codes