Shop on a budget at Costco with a Gold Star Membership for $60

Managing your budget can be challenging when it comes to everyday shopping or trying to stretch your grocery funds for the week. If you’re seeking ways to streamline your shopping experience and minimize visits to multiple stores, consider exploring the benefits of bulk shopping. Get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership while it comes with a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*, all for just $60.

Discover a diverse array of products

As a wholesale retailer, Costco operates over 800 warehouses throughout the United States. Take advantage of their extensive offerings, including fresh produce, delectable baked treats, practical home goods, cutting-edge electronics, and even the convenience of refueling your vehicle at the Costco Gas Station. If your car requires maintenance, visit the Costco Tire Center. While you wait, you can make use of the Costco Pharmacy to collect qualifying prescriptions or explore a wide selection of glasses at Costco Optical. And to recharge yourself for the day, indulge in a delicious hot meal at the food court. Costco truly offers a comprehensive shopping experience to meet your various needs.

When it comes to shopping at Costco, the options extend beyond in-person visits. At Costco.com, see how far the $30 Digital Costco Shop Card can take you.

Get brand-name products at a great value

For a limited time, get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card for just $60.

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card – $60

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.